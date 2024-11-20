Elderly woman fatally shot; 77-year-old suspect arrested

article

A shooting in Dallas Tuesday night left an elderly woman dead and a 77-year-old is charged with her murder.

Officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Riverway Drive, near W.W. Samuell High School.

Police said the victim, 69-year-old Veronica Lopez, was shot and died at the scene.

The suspect, 77-year-old Francisco Amaya, was arrested and charged with murder.

Officers confirmed that Lopez and Amaya knew each other, but their relationship has not been disclosed.

The investigation remains ongoing.