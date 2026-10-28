Funeral to be held for Van Zandt County deputy killed in the line of duty

The Brief Funeral services are being held Wednesday in Canton for Van Zandt County Deputy Ahmed "Adam" Al-Sherifi, who was killed in the line of duty. Al-Sherifi was fatally shot on Oct. 20 after a suspect fired over 800 rounds while officers attempted to serve warrants; Canton Police Officer Chris Watson was also wounded. The shooter was found dead inside his home, but it remains unknown whether he died from police return fire or a self-inflicted gunshot.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday for Van Zandt County Deputy Ahmed "Adam" Al-Sherifi.

Van Zandt County Deputy Killed

What's new:

Deputy Al-Sherifi’s funeral services will take place at Gravity Athletics, located at 29418 State Highway 64 in Canton, at 1 p.m.

Family, friends, co-workers, and members of the community were invited to attend.

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The backstory:

Al-Sherifi was shot and killed on Oct. 20 while trying to serve warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Investigators said 42-year-old Mi Van Nguyen fired more than 800 rounds from a semiautomatic rifle as deputies and police officers approached his home.

He fatally shot the deputy, as well as Canton Police Officer Chris Watson. He is recovering after surgery to remove a bullet from his arm.

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Nguyen was found dead inside his home following the shootout. It’s still not clear if he was hit by return fire or a self-inflicted bullet.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Kevin Bridger called what happened an "act of pure evil."

"This was not simply an attack on law enforcement. It was an attack on the peace and security that every family in Van Zandt County and all counties deserve. It is this kind of evil that has no place in our communities," Sheriff Bridger said.

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Al-Sherifi leaves behind a wife and three young children, including a new baby born last month.