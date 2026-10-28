Expand / Collapse search

Funeral to be held for Van Zandt County deputy killed in the line of duty

By  and 
FOX 4
Van Zandt County
Published October 28, 2026 10:42 AM CDT
Published October 28, 2026 10:42 AM CDT
Procession held for fallen Van Zandt Co. Deputy Adam Sherifi
Procession held for fallen Van Zandt Co. Deputy Adam Sherifi

Procession held for fallen Van Zandt Co. Deputy Adam Sherifi

A 64-mile procession was held in honor of fallen Van Zandt County Deputy Adam Sherifi.

The Brief

    • Funeral services are being held Wednesday in Canton for Van Zandt County Deputy Ahmed "Adam" Al-Sherifi, who was killed in the line of duty.
    • Al-Sherifi was fatally shot on Oct. 20 after a suspect fired over 800 rounds while officers attempted to serve warrants; Canton Police Officer Chris Watson was also wounded.
    • The shooter was found dead inside his home, but it remains unknown whether he died from police return fire or a self-inflicted gunshot.

CANTON, Texas - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday for Van Zandt County Deputy Ahmed "Adam" Al-Sherifi.

Van Zandt County Deputy Killed

What's new:

Deputy Al-Sherifi’s funeral services will take place at Gravity Athletics, located at 29418 State Highway 64 in Canton, at 1 p.m.

Family, friends, co-workers, and members of the community were invited to attend.

Featured

Funeral set for Van Zandt County mother, four children killed in Canton house fire
article

Funeral set for Van Zandt County mother, four children killed in Canton house fire

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday for a Van Zandt County mother and her four children who died in a devastating house fire last week.

The backstory:

Al-Sherifi was shot and killed on Oct. 20 while trying to serve warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Investigators said 42-year-old Mi Van Nguyen fired more than 800 rounds from a semiautomatic rifle as deputies and police officers approached his home. 

He fatally shot the deputy, as well as Canton Police Officer Chris Watson. He is recovering after surgery to remove a bullet from his arm.

Related

Van Zandt County deputy killed, Canton officer injured in shootout
article

Van Zandt County deputy killed, Canton officer injured in shootout

A Tuesday night shootout near Canton over an arrest warrant left a Van Zandt County deputy dead, a Canton police officer injured, and a felony suspect dead.

Nguyen was found dead inside his home following the shootout. It’s still not clear if he was hit by return fire or a self-inflicted bullet.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Kevin Bridger called what happened an "act of pure evil."

"This was not simply an attack on law enforcement. It was an attack on the peace and security that every family in Van Zandt County and all counties deserve. It is this kind of evil that has no place in our communities," Sheriff Bridger said.

Related

Community rallies around 2 families hit with devastating losses in Van Zandt County
article

Community rallies around 2 families hit with devastating losses in Van Zandt County

 

Al-Sherifi leaves behind a wife and three young children, including a new baby born last month.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office and past news coverage.

Van Zandt CountyCrime and Public Safety