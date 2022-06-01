Van Cliburn Competition welcomes international pianists to Fort Worth for annual event

The world-famous Van Cliburn International Piano Competition begins Thursday in Fort Worth.

The event is drawing people from all over the world, including Russia and Ukraine as the two countries are at war.

Just a mention of Harvey Lavan Cliburn Jr’s name to this day explains why some of the best pianists in the world are ready to compete in Fort Worth.

Originally from Russia, Ilya Shmukler is a second-time competitor at the Van Cliburn International.

"I changed my living, and I changed almost everything in my life because of the Cliburn," he said. "I decided to move here and study here. Yeah, the Cliburn played a huge role in that."

The competition has been around now for 60 years.

Thirty magnificent musicians made it through a rigorous worldwide selection process.

"You see these 30 young people, and you watch them interact. It’s like a camp," said Van Cliburn International Board Chairman Jeff King. "It looks like they’re here at summer camp, but they’re serious. And some of these folks are going to go on and be famous."

Social and political conflicts and even an ongoing war bear no weight on the contest.

Dmytro Choni is from Ukraine.

"I was about 4 years old when I started playing piano," he said. "It fulfills every day of mine. That’s what I want to do."

Anna Geniushene is one of just three women competing.

"I think my main duty is to be on the stage as sincere and honest as possible," she said.

Clayton Stephenson from Boston explained what happens in his mind while performing.

"There's a piece that I’m playing that is very dance-like. It’s very waltz-like," he explained. "So I’m imagining a couple waltzing through a beautiful palace. So I always want to try to tell a story."

All will walk away in style, measured and fitted for their own custom cowboy boots.

The competition runs through June 18.