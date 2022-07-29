Hospital releases its final patient from Uvalde school shooting

A San Antonio hospital has released its final patient injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

University Health tweeted that 10-year-old Mayah Zamora was discharged Friday.

"She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!" the hospital tweeted.

Zamora was among those injured in the school shooting that also resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

