UTA student has tested positive for COVID-19

A student at the University of Texas at Arlington has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school confirmed the positive test on Saturday, but no details have been released about the student at this time.

It’s not yet known if this positive case is one of the three reported in Tarrant County, or if the person tested positive somewhere else.

A release from UTA added that the university is working closely with Tarrant County health officials to find those who had contact with the student.