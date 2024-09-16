UT Arlington launches new drone course for students to obtain pilot's license

The Brief UT Arlington is now offering a new drone course for students this fall. The campus is one of the seven colleges in Texas offering the program. UT Arlington is the only college offering a program specifically tailored to engineering students.



The University of Texas at Arlington is launching its new drone course that’s the first of its kind in the state.

This is the first year UT Arlington has added a drone course to their curriculum so students can obtain their pilot's license. The program is tailored to engineering students.

Dr. Zhe Yin is the professor.

"I was really nervous on the first day. They are more careful than I am, and I appreciate that," he said. "As a future engineer, they should be careful the first time they try."

Part of the learning is in the classroom, but outside is where students perfect their skills.

"I play a lot of video games, so it’s like playing a video game," said UTA student Lisandro Gallardo.

The FAA has about 140 colleges in its drone program.

UTA is one of seven in Texas. It’s the only program in North Texas and the only college offering it specifically for construction and engineering students.

"It’s good to get out of the classroom," Gallardo said. "We are always behind books and solving equations. I think it’s good to get out and fly drones and be outside."

The drone program is part of a bigger picture: the changing future of robots and machines in construction and engineering.

UTA is also nearing completion of an autonomous vehicle research facility in Fort Worth. The $2.3 million project is expected to be completed in January.

Whether the students use what they’ve learned to assist on construction sites or start their own businesses, Yin says the course will set students apart from other competition in corporate America.

"If they are able to use it for their work, you can do 3D mapping, you can use the drone for construction inspection. They can certainly use it for other commercial purposes," he said.

The students will take their FAA test at the end of the semester.

On Wednesdays, students from any major can learn how to fly — even UT Arlington staff.