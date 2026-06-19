USMNT defeats Australia 2-0 nearing closer to the World Cup knockout stage

The Brief The USMNT defeated Australia 2-0 in Seattle to secure a spot in the World Cup knockout stage with one group match remaining. This marks the first time since 1930 that the Americans have won consecutive World Cup matches. The undefeated squad currently sits atop Group D and will look to win the group outright in their final match.



The United States men's national team continued its impressive FIFA World Cup on Friday, defeating Australia 2-0 before a crowd of nearly 67,000 people at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The U.S. victory secured them a place in the knockout stage with one group match still left to play.

USMNT dominates in Seattle

US kits feature iconic U.S. uniform design cues like bold stripes, an enlarged center crest akin to basketball jerseys and double Swooshes on the sleeves like those used on American football jerseys. (Photo courtesy of Nike)

What we know:

Despite missing injured captain Christian Pulisic, the USMNT, led by manager Mauricio Pochettino, controlled much of the match and limited Australia's chances of extending its winning streak.

The breakthrough of the match came early when Australian defender Cameron Burgess turned a Folarin Balogun cross into an own goal in the 11th minute.

Before half, the U.S. doubled its advantage as the 21-year-old defender Alex Freeman headed his first World Cup goal after a lengthy review to determine if he was onside.

Historic World Cup milestones

Jumbotron at Dallas Stadium

Group D standings, USA knockout stage

Dig deeper:

After a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in the tournament opener, today's result carries historic significance for the United States. It marks the first time since the inaugural World Cup in 1930 that the USMNT has won back-to-back World Cup matches. It is also the first time the Americans have clinched a knockout-round berth with a group-stage game still remaining.

With six points in just two matches, the U.S. sits atop Group D and now has an opportunity to win the group outright.

More importantly, the performance has fueled growing belief that this squad could produce one of the deepest World Cup runs in American soccer history.