Usher adds third Dallas show to tour

After crushing the Super Bowl Halftime show, Usher has added a third Dallas show to his upcoming tour.

The pop star added more new dates to his PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour on Monday morning.

Usher will be performing in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on October 3-5.

His new dates also include a stop in Houston on November 27.

The singer's new album COMING HOME was released on Sunday night.

Usher Tour Dates 2024