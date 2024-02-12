Usher adds third Dallas show to tour
DALLAS - After crushing the Super Bowl Halftime show, Usher has added a third Dallas show to his upcoming tour.
The pop star added more new dates to his PAST PRESENT FUTURE tour on Monday morning.
Usher will be performing in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on October 3-5.
READ MORE: Usher's Super Bowl surprise: Marriage license reportedly obtained ahead of halftime show
His new dates also include a stop in Houston on November 27.
The singer's new album COMING HOME was released on Sunday night.
Usher Tour Dates 2024
- Aug 16, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Aug 17, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Aug 20, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
- Aug 21, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
- Aug 23, Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
- Aug 24, Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
- Aug 27, Boston, MA, TD Garden
- Aug 30, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- Aug 31, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- Sep 2, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 3, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 6, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 7, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 9, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 10, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 12, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- Sep 13, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- Sep 17, Denver, CO, Ball Arena
- Sep 18, Denver, CO, Ball Arena
- Sep 21, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 22, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 24, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 25, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 28, Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- Sep 29, Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- Oct 3, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- Oct 4, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- Oct 5, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- Oct 7, Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX
- Oct 8, Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX
- Oct 11, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- Oct 12, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- Oct 14, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- Oct 17, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Oct 18, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Oct 20, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Oct 22, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
- Oct 23, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
- Oct 25, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- Oct 26, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- Oct 28, Chicago, IL, United Center
- Oct 29, Chicago, IL, United Center
- Oct 31, Chicago, IL, United Center
- Nov 2, Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
- Nov 7, Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
- Nov 10, Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov 15, Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
- Nov 18, Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
- Nov 23, Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
- Nov 27, Houston, TX, Toyota Center