US drone strike against ISIS-K in Afghanistan won't be the last, Biden says

The United States used a drone strike Saturday to retaliate against the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan for conducting an attack Thursday that killed 169 Afghans and 13 American troops.

The strike killed two ISIS-K targets. President Joe Biden said Saturday’s drone strike won’t be the last. He said whenever anyone seeks to harm the U.S. or attack American troops, "we will respond."

"I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have," Biden said in a statement. "This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay."

Emboldened by the withdrawal of American and Western forces, the Taliban swept through Afghanistan earlier this month, culminating with the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15.

Since then, Afghans have flocked to the airport in Kabul, desperate to get out of the Taliban’s reach. More than 117,000 people have fled the country.

ISIS-K conducted a suicide bombing at the airport Thursday and Biden said American commanders have informed him it’s highly likely another attack will occur in the next 24-36 hours.

President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on Aug. 26, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground," Biden said. "They assured me that they did, and that they could take these measures while completing the mission and safely retrograding our personnel."

The Department of Defense identified the 13 service members killed in the Kabul attack. Biden called them "heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice."

"Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far," Biden said. "May God protect our troops and all those standing watch in these dangerous days."