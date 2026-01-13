North Texas political scientist gives expert perspective on Iran protests

The Brief Protests in Iran are intensifying, but the true death toll remains unknown due to communication blackouts. President Trump says even the U.S. lacks accurate numbers and has warned Iran’s leaders publicly. Experts, including a political scientist at UNT, say lasting change is unlikely without internal collapse, and reform must be led by Iranians.



As protests against the current regime continue in Iran, the death count is rising while that regime strikes back against its citizens.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump said even he does not have an accurate death count in Iran — an example of just how cut off protestors are from the world.

Trump speaks on Iran protest

The latest:

While the death toll increases, Trump continues to speak against the Islamic Republic regime.

"The message is they've got to show humanity they've got a big problem, and I hope they're not going to be killing people, and I'm going to have a report very soon. It would seem to me that they have been badly misbehaving, but that is not confirmed," Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks on protests in Iran

On his Truth Social account, Trump said: "Iranian patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON THE WAY..."

Later, while taking questions during his tour of the Ford facility in Detroit, Michigan, Trump neglected to expand on the help he had promised.

Trump says he hopes to have an accurate death count by Wednesday.

North Texas expert weighs in

Local perspective:

Dr. Idean Salehyan is a fellow at SMU’s Tower Center for Public Policy and International Affairs who studies the Middle East. He’s also a professor at North Texas.

Iran is an area of expertise for the professor.

"I think there is no appetite on the part of this administration, or really any other administration, to be involved in a prolonged boots on the ground nation-building exercise like we saw in Iraq or Afghanistan," said Salehyan.

Salehyan said Iran has been dealing with double-digit inflation for years, and economic protests began this past December.

"But it quickly became an anti-regime protest that hit towns and cities across the country," Salehyan said.

Dr. Idean Salehyan

According to the UNT professor, the protests are the result of a people yearning for their basic freedoms.

Now, more than 2,000 people are dead. Experts believe that number to be substantially higher, but a full scope of what’s happening is unclear.

"And just this past week, the government shut down the internet and all communications with the outside world," Salehyan said.

U.S. plans to interfere with Iran

Protestors gather in Iran

On Tuesday, Trump announced he would impose a 25 percent tariff tax on imports to the United States from countries doing business with Iran. It’s unclear if the U.S. is considering military strikes on Iran.

Salehyan says while protestors want the current Islamic Republic regime to collapse, that will likely not happen unless Iran’s military crumbles first.

Iranian Americans who have spoken with FOX 4 appreciate U.S. assistance and believe it’s needed, but also believe a regime change must be led by Iranians.