UNT lecturer hasn't heard from family in Iran since U.S. military operations began

The Brief Leo Moradi, a lecturer at UNT, hasn't heard from any of his family in Iran since military operations began in the country over the weekend. Moradi is the only member of his family to leave the country, having come to the U.S. to pursue a degree in philosophy. Despite the concerns about his family, the war gives him hope for the future of his home country.



An Iranian lecturer at the University of North Texas says he hasn't heard from any of his family since U.S. military operations began in the country over the weekend.

Lecturer loses communication with family

What they're saying:

42-year-old Leo Moradi calls Iran home, but he's the only member of his family not living in the Middle Eastern country. He tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey he hasn't heard from any of his family in Iran since U.S. military operations began over the weekend.

"I haven’t heard from them," Moradi said as a severe internet blackout has hit the country, affecting its 90 million residents.

Earlier this year during anti-regime protests, Iran's government cut off internet access. "You imagine things in your mind."

Decades of conflict in Iran

Moradi left Iran to pursue a degree in philosophy. He now lectures at the University of North Texas.

He says growing up in Iran, there was no political oxygen or freedom.

"They used to ban newspapers, ban books," Moradi said. "Because they could not tolerate any opposition."

Moradi tells Sentendrey he remembers being forced to say "Death to America" in grade school.

Reason for hope

Despite the concerns about his family, this war gives him hope for the future of his home country.

"They have been fighting for freedom for 47 years," Moradi says. "And for this first time, I believe there’s hope. There is hope for the future."

If you asked his opinion, he says there was a need for U.S. intervention.

"There is hope."

What's next:

Today, President Trump said operations are likely to last four to five weeks but that he was prepared "to go far longer than that."