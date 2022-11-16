Lockdown at UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth lifted

article

The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Worth Police say they were called to assist the UNT Police Department after they received a report of a possible person with a weapon on campus.

A text alert warned people that there was a "potential for violence" and that those in the building should seek shelter inside a secure location.

The UNTHSC Twitter account posted a similar message.

The UNT Health and Science Center tweeted that the emergency condition was over at 2:24 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Police are expected to address the threat warnings sent out by the campus later today.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.