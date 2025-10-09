UNT Football sells out DATCU Stadium for first time in program history

article

The Brief The University of North Texas (UNT) announced its first-ever stadium sellout since DATCU Stadium opened in 2011. The sellout is for Friday's game against the No. 24-ranked South Florida Bulls, highlighting the significance of the Mean Green's current undefeated season. In a move to boost attendance, the university canceled all student classes after noon on Friday to encourage faculty and students to attend pre-game festivities.



The University of North Texas football program announced its first sellout game in the history of its stadium as of Thursday morning.

What we know:

The UNT Mean Green will play the No. 24-ranked South Florida Bulls on Friday at DATCU Stadium, which has a capacity of 30,850 seats. According to the university, this is the first time the stadium has officially sold out since opening in 2011.

Historic Game Prompts Class Cancellation

Local perspective:

In honor of the historic game and to encourage maximum attendance, the UNT President announced that all classes will be canceled for students after noon on Friday. The decision allows students and faculty to participate in pre-game festivities and "fill the stadium in support of the team."

The university has been heavily promoting the sellout for days, offering ticket deals and incentives like free food and T-shirts for students.

Related article

UNT and USF Team Background

Dig deeper:

The North Texas Mean Green are undefeated this season, a record they haven't held this late in the year since 1959. Their opponent, the South Florida Bulls, hold a 4-1 record and recently entered the national conversation as the No. 24 team in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.