UNT fans rally to watch first sold-out game in stadium history

article

The Brief UNT's DATCU Stadium sold out for the first time in its history for a historic football game. The Mean Green defeated #24 South Florida, marking the team's first 6-0 start since 1959. The crowd of 30,000 fans was electric, with many believing the team is headed for national recognition.



Friday marks a big day for the Mean Green. For the first time ever, DATCU Stadium has sold out.

Sold-out DATCU game

It was the type of game longtime fans dream of. The underdog made it 5-0 for the first time in 66 years, then landed a ranked opponent. It could be seen in the crowd as they cheered on the Mean Green.

For the first time since DATCU Stadium opened in 2011, it was packed to capacity. Every single seat was taken as the Mean Green took the field to chase history against 24th-ranked South Florida.

Under the lights in Denton, it’s not just Friday night football. It’s a dream. Thirty thousand fans, a blackout in the stands, and the kind of electricity you can feel in your chest.

Related article

What they're saying:

"I bought the tickets last week," said UNT fan Justin Rodriguez. "It’s what got me through work, through the work week, just knowing that a top-25 ranked team was coming into town."

From the outside, it’s a sellout. Classes were canceled early, tailgating since early in the morning.

"We are going to make history today," said UNT fan Jack Hintze. "We are here right now for a history-making performance. Don't settle, we’re not settling either."

But from inside DATCU, it feels like a statement. A city showing up, and a team stepping up.

"I believe it could put us on the board with Alabama, Georgia, those big schools, you know, the powerhouses," said Rodriguez.

Featured article

"Especially as an alum of this school, it’s been really cool seeing the evolution of the football program," said UNT fan Austin Hall.

The last time UNT was 5–0 was in 1959.

"It’s been a while since we’ve been 5-0, so it would be incredible," said UNT fan Sam Guzman.

And while this story may look like David vs Goliath, it’s about more than the numbers on the scoreboard.

"(If we) win, we make history. If we lose, we’ve been recognized more than we have in our entire life. This program has changed 180 degrees," said Hintze.