UNT looking for corgis to race during halftime of spring football game

The University of North Texas in Denton is looking to have the most adorable race of all time, but they need your help.

The school is looking for corgi owners to register their dog for a race.

The registered dogs will be put up for a vote on the Mean Green Sports social media accounts.

The top 10 dogs will compete during halftime of the school's Spring Football game, also known as the Green and White Game.

The game (and most importantly the race) will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m.

The 10 finalists will be chosen by March 27.

You can sign up your pup here.