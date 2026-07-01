Unmarked gas line blamed for fatal Dallas apartment explosion, NTSB preliminary report reveals

The Brief An NTSB report reveals that an underground natural gas line was not marked by locators before a contractor struck it, triggering a fatal Dallas apartment explosion on May 28. The catastrophic blast killed three people, injured six others, destroyed the building, and forced the emergency evacuation of 11 nearby residences. While the tight timeline of the leak and subsequent explosion has been mapped, the NTSB's investigation into the definitive cause and liability remains ongoing.



A newly released preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveals that an underground natural gas line was left unmarked prior to a fatal apartment building explosion in Dallas in late May.

NTSB report on Dallas apartment explosion

What we know:

The May 28 explosion and subsequent fire at 409 East 9th Street completely destroyed the apartment structure, killing three people and injuring at least six others. The blast also forced the emergency evacuation of eight nearby single-family homes and three adjacent apartment buildings.

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According to federal investigators, a third-party contractor, Barba Drilling, was operating a drill rig for soil sampling near the apartment building on behalf of Engineering and Consulting Services Southwest, LLP (ECS) on the morning of the disaster. Although ECS had submitted a legally required Texas 811 utility-locating ticket on May 21, a week prior to the incident, the specific natural gas line that was struck had not been identified or marked by locators.

Timeline:

The report outlines a tight timeline leading up to the explosion. Dallas Fire-Rescue first responded to a reported natural gas leak at 12:49 p.m. Two minutes later, at 12:51 p.m., fire officials notified the region's natural gas provider, Atmos Energy Corporation, that a line had been cut.

The deadly explosion happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. Atmos crews arrived on the scene five minutes later, at 1:20 p.m., and began working to isolate the leak.

To stop the flow of gas to the building, Atmos technicians performed a hydraulic "squeeze off" technique to flatten the 4-inch polyethylene main line. Crews completed the first pipe squeeze at 2:09 p.m. and the second at 2:41 p.m. Investigators noted that the natural gas main and the connected service lines were originally installed in 1988.

What's next:

The NTSB's investigation into the exact cause of the explosion remains ongoing. Several agencies and entities are participating as parties to the federal probe, including the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the Railroad Commission of Texas, Dallas Fire-Rescue, Atmos Energy Corporation, Environmental Consulting Services, Limited, and USIC Locating Services, LLC.