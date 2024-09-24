article

When it comes to the middle class, residents in two North Texas cities are among the wealthiest in the country, according to a new study.

GOBankingRates.com analyzed cities across the United States to find the areas with the wealthiest middle class families in the country.

The study looked at the average household income of cities with at least 10,000 residents. The middle class was determined to be two-thirds the average income on the low end and double the average income on the high end.

University Park and Southlake both landed near the top of the list.

Southlake finished 12th in the rankings. The minimum income considered to be middle class sits at $240,052 and the maximum middle class earner brings in $720,156 per year.

University Park was even higher on the list, finishing seventh.

The low-end of those considered middle class in the city earns $254,157, while the high-end earns $762,470.

Bellaire, outside of Houston, was the only other city on the list (21).

The number one spot on the list went to Hillsborough, California, outside of San Francisco. You can be a millionaire there and still considered middle class!

The minimum income to be considered middle class is $359,967 and the maximum is $1,079,900.

U.S. Cities with the Wealthiest Middle Class

1. Hillsborough, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $359,967

Maximum income considered middle class: $1,079,900

2. Short Hills, New Jersey

Minimum income considered middle class: $321,145

Maximum income considered middle class: $963,434

3. Winnetka, Illinois

Minimum income considered middle class: $305,992

Maximum income considered middle class: $917,976

4. Piedmont, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $269,606

Maximum income considered middle class: $808,818

5. Alamo, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $257,311

Maximum income considered middle class: $771,934

6. Paradise Valley, Arizona

Minimum income considered middle class: $257,095

Maximum income considered middle class: $771,286

7. University Park, Texas

Minimum income considered middle class: $254,157

Maximum income considered middle class: $762,470

8. Hinsdale, Illinois

Minimum income considered middle class: $253,653

Maximum income considered middle class: $760,958

9. Great Falls, Virginia

Minimum income considered middle class: $249,157

Maximum income considered middle class: $747,470

10. Wellesley, Massachusetts

Minimum income considered middle class: $245,201

Maximum income considered middle class: $735,602

11. McLean, Virginia

Minimum income considered middle class: $242,729

Maximum income considered middle class: $728,186

12. Southlake, Texas

Minimum income considered middle class: $240,052

Maximum income considered middle class: $720,156