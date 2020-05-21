University of Texas at Arlington says fall semester likely includes in-person and online teaching

The University of Texas at Arlington said Thursday it will welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus in the fall to the “greatest extent” possible.

The university says it will evaluate and make further decisions based on the ongoing status of the pandemic. No specific date for a return to campus was given, but in-person instruction will end sooner than it would traditionally.

“Academics in the Fall of 2020 will likely include both in-person and online instruction, to ensure the highest quality of learning, while observing crucial public safety protocols,” a spokesman said. “We will aim to finish the fall semester after Thanksgiving without students on campus.”

That is similar to UT Austin’s announcement on Wednesday that it will have students stay home after Thanksgiving and take their final exams remotely. UT Austin plans to reopen its campus on August 26.

