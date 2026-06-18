Universal Kids Resort: A sneak peek at the new Frisco theme park for families

The Brief The highly anticipated 20-acre Universal Kids Resort in Frisco will officially open to the public on July 1. The park features seven themed lands (including Shrek, Trolls, and Minions), a 300-room family hotel, and a customized kid-first culinary menu. FOX 4’s Lori Brown took her four children to a media preview event to get their expert opinions on the rides and more.



The highly anticipated Universal Kids Resort in Frisco opens to the public in less than two weeks. FOX 4 talked to those who designed it and got a sneak peek at the rides families will enjoy.

Universal Kids Resort in Frisco

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The 20-acre theme park located at the corner of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway in Frisco is set to open on July 1.

"We chose North Texas because it is one of the fastest-growing destinations in the United States and perfect for young families. There’s so much to do here. Frisco has been a wonderful, welcoming partner with us," said Molly Murphy, the president of Universal Creative.

It features seven lands based on popular DreamWorks, Illumination, and Nickelodeon properties including Shrek, SpongeBob, Minions, Trolls, Puss in Boots, Jurassic World, and Gabby’s Dollhouse. Each land serves as a playground for young families, featuring attractions, dining, merchandise, and interactive elements.

"I’m a dad with 9-year-old twins. Designing this was all about them. You want to express yourself, dance and sing. You want those first thrills. Get on this coaster. Are you ready for it? It’s all the first adventures for parents, and I think that is what makes Molly and I and all of Universal so proud of this park," added Brian Robinson, the company’s executive vice president and chief creative officer.

Hotel and Kid-Friendly Dining

The resort also features a 300-room hotel that’s not just designed for out-of-town guests.

"Locals might think they don’t need a hotel, but locals love a good staycation" said Sharon Parker, the director of marketing and sales at Universal Kids Resort.

Family suites with bunk beds can sleep five to six people.

"I love that the vibrant hotel is part of the park. You can go back to the hotel, have a swim and then come back to the park," Murphy said.

Then there’s the food that’s not your typical theme park food.

"Normally, we create menus and then make a kid menu after that. We flipped that upside down at Universal Kids Resort," said Robert Martiez, the director of culinary experiences.

The Brown Family's Review

FOX 4’s Lori Brown previewed the park with her children – McShayne, Bella, Brooklynn, and Evie – who range in age from 4 to 12 years old. She said it was bigger than she expected and offered a good range of activities for her family.

"We were having so much fun. This place is so colorful. My kids were saying that it is impossible to be in a bad mood when you are here," she said.

Lori’s kiddos shared a review of their first ride – Bello Bay Cruise. It’s a river raft ride where the yellow and purple Minions face off in a water battle.

"It had like the whirlpool, cyclone drop. I’ve never seen that before on this type of ride," McShayne said. "Another unique thing about this ride, usually on things like this you can’t like spray people that are in the boat."

"It was so good. I liked riding it with Bella," Brooklynn added.

12-year-old McShayne said he was most excited about trying the Jurassic World land next. Bella and Brooklynn were looking forward to Trolls. Little Evie loves Gabby’s Dollhouse.