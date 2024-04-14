United Nations holds emergency meeting called by Israel

The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting called by Israel on Sunday.

The meeting started at 4 p.m. Click here to watch the meeting.

A spokesperson from the organization said on X, Secretary-General António Guterres will address members of the UN Security Council.

The UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting on the risk of famine and attacks on humanitarian workers in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York on April 5, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images Expand

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, Israel has been critical of the UN & its agencies.

"I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran," Guterres said on X.

Meanwhile, in New York City where the General Assembly of the United Nations' headquarters is located, the NYPD said to X there are "no credible threats to NYC at this time" and "will continue to deploy resources to houses of worship and sensitive locations throughout the city."

"We will also continue to work hand in hand with our law enforcement partners, houses of worship, and community leaders to keep New York City safe," the NYPD said in a statement on X.

On the Upper East Side, barricades surrounded Temple Emanuel all day Saturday. The NYPD stationed two mobile command trucks along 65th Street at the temple's side entrance.

"As mayor of the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, the significance of Iran's attack for Jewish New Yorkers — many of whom have family in Israel — is not lost on me, especially with Passover just days away," Adams said on X.

The Iranian Foreign Minister is expected to be at United Nations in New York on April 18 for a previously scheduled event.