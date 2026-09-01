Unincorporated Dallas County community seeks access to running water after grass fire

The Brief Sand Branch, an unincorporated community in southern Dallas, was ravaged by a 10-acre grass fire last weekend. Firefighters who responded were forced to truck in water from other cities, as Sand Branch has never had access to fire hydrants or running water. Now, Sand Branch residents and activists have put together a plan to pay for running water in the community, and have sent the proposal to every Dallas County Commissioner.



After a grass fire in an unincorporated Dallas community was made worse by its lack of access to running water, community activists are seeking a solution to implement a water system.

Sand Branch grass fire

Smoke from a fire in the Sand Branch area of Dallas County is seen on Aug. 29, 2026. (Facebook/Dallas County Sheriff's Office / FOX Local)

What we know:

Sand Branch, a small community on unincorporated land in southern Dallas County, does not have access to running water or a sewage system.

That lack of access to water hindered firefighters in fighting a 10-acre grass fire that broke out in the area last Saturday.

Firefighters were forced to bring in water from other cities by truck to fight the blaze.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Residents of the community, which is located in a flood plain, are grandfathered in to the land. No new permanent structures can be built there.

Dallas County has offered to help move residents, but many have stayed in the area.

What's New:

After last weekend's grass fire, activists in Sand Branch are looking for a way to fund a sewage system.

The Water for Sand Branch coalition has drafted a bill and bond package, called the Ken Wright Infrastructure Bond, to potentially solve the community's water issues.

The proposal mirrors the Texas Essential Homestead Relief bill, which provides fiscal support for communities in an "infrastructure desert" like Sand Branch.

The community would not pay property taxes but would get a rebate from the Texas General Fund to help cover the $8 million needed for water in Sand Branch.

Derek Avery

What they're saying:

"The bill covers water, sewer and a resident assistance fund," Derek Avery, the co-founder and president of the Water for Sand Branch Coalition, tells FOX 4's Alex Boyer.

"Typically, the excuse from the state and other government entities is that there are not enough rate payers out here. Well, the $4.5 million that's in the fund that the bond covered will take care of water bills and property tax increases for the next 10 years."

What's next:

Avery tells FOX 4 the Water for Sand Branch coalition has delivered a copy of the bond proposal to every Dallas County Commissioner, and hopes to have the bond approved for the Nov. 3 ballot.

"This is where I grew up. This is my neighborhood," resident Shirley Bryant said. "I love Sand Branch. I love Seagoville, but it's just unfortunate how we have to get water."