Ross Fire: Family loses century-old land, canoe business in blaze

The Brief A canoe rental business in Graford is one of many structures affected by the Ross Fire, having been completely destroyed by the ongoing blaze. The family did not have insurance on the business, which had been open since 1969. The family has owned the land associated with the business since 1928. The Ross Fire broke out on Monday in Palo Pinto County and has grown to over 80,000 acres. Officials say the fire is currently at 12% containment.



Land owned by a North Texas family for nearly a century, along with a canoe rental business that's nearly 60-years-old, was completely devastated by the Ross Fire that continues to burn throughout Palo Pinto County.

Rochelle's Canoe Rental destroyed

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Local perspective:

Rochelle's Canoe Rental, located along the Brazos River in Graford, posted on social media that their business has been destroyed by the Ross Fire, which is currently burning across Palo Pinto County and other counties in North Texas.

The Rochelle's say their family has owned the farm associated with the land since 1928, and the canoe rental opened in 1969.

Shops, sheds, equipment, and a house were destroyed by the fire. Katie Rochell and her husband Waylon Taylor, a Mineral Wells firefighter, were able to save their home from the blaze.

The Facebook post says that Rochelle's did not have business insurance, making the future of the rental unclear.

"Rochelle’s has been a part of our family since 1928 and this community for generations, and while this is an incredibly difficult time, we are so thankful for everyone who has reached out, prayed for us, checked on our family, and offered to help. The amount of love and support we have already received means more than we could ever put into words," the business wrote in a Facebook post.

What they're saying:

Buddy Rochelle and his daughter Katie Rochelle, who run the canoe rental, say nothing from the business is salvageable.

"Today was my first real day to get out and walk around it, and it just hit me pretty hard," Buddy Rochelle said. "I've been doing this since 1980, going over to that same patio. And now, you can't sit on that patio because it's just a mess."

Katie and Buddy Rochelle

Katie Rochelle says some of their customers have been returning to Rochelle's Canoe Rental for generations.

"Our customers are like family," Katie tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager. "We have people walk into the office and say, ‘I remember when you were six months old’."

"30, 35 years, they've been coming. And now they're bringing their grandkids."

Without business insurance, the Rochelle's aren't certain what their future looks like, but they're hopeful to open again by next summer. They're currently staying in a hotel in Mineral Wells.

"Rochelle's will rise again!" Buddy laughed.

Ross Fire in Palo Pinto County

What we know:

The Ross Fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Palo Pinto County, approximately 60 miles west of Fort Worth. Since then, the blaze has moved north into Jack County.

As of Wednesday evening, the wildfire has blackened 80,000 acres and is only 12% contained.

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Firefighters have struggled to gain control of the blaze due to its massive size, rapid rate of spread and constantly shifting winds. However, officials said a slight improvement in the weather Wednesday allowed them to get a better handle on the fire.

Amy Meyer, a spokesperson for Palo Pinto County, said they have received an overwhelming number of donations of water, food and other items. She said that while they are appreciated, those donations have to be paused for now because they're becoming too much to handle. Instead, she encouraged people to donate financially to help keep equipment needed to fight the massive fire working.