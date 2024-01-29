Film features North Texas business owner living with Down syndrome

An inspiring documentary highlighting a North Texan living with Down syndrome premieres Monday night at Texas Christian University.

"Underdawgs" is a documentary by students in the Department of Film, Television and Digital Media at TCU.

It follows the story of Austin Underwood, a local Down syndrome advocate who knows firsthand what it’s like to overcome adversity.

"My mom was… when she was 26, she had her first baby that had Down syndrome and that was me," he said.

Underwood runs his own food truck business in North Texas.

Beyond that, he and his mom have been carrying out the mission to empower those who have intellectual disabilities to achieve independent living and career opportunities.

The film covers the triumphs of Underwood’s life including his engagement to a woman named Jenny, who is also an advocate for Down syndrome and a teaching assistant at TCU’s Laboratory School for students who have disabilities.

But it also covers the struggles he and his family have endured, like when his parents learned about his diagnosis.

"The doctor looked at Jan and I and said your baby will never be self-sufficient. He’ll never be self-supported. You don’t have to take him home. And I was like, ‘Okay, well I’m going to prove you wrong,’" his parents said.

The premiere starts at 6 p.m. at the TCU Student Union auditorium.

A panel discussion will follow the film premiere.

It’s free and open to the public.