Austin woman steals Uber driver's car claiming they were 'too slow': affidavit

A woman was arrested after police said she stole her Uber driver's car because she claimed the driver was driving too slow.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Dec. 10, around 12:28 a.m., an Uber driver picked up 27-year-old Neusha Afkami from a hotel to take her to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. On the way, the Uber driver said Afkami appeared upset due to how long it was going to take to get to the airport.

While driving, the Uber driver had her phone in hand. Afkami took the phone and threw it out of the window. This prompted the driver to stop the car and exit to get her phone.

As the driver was out of the car, Afkami got in the driver's seat and drove off, leaving the Uber driver stranded alongside the ramp on E Cesar Chavez going to Airport Blvd.

Officers working at the airport got the information, and found the Uber driver's car abandoned in front of a terminal.

Before Afkami could board the plane, she was found by police. When questioned, Afkami said she and the Uber driver were arguing over how long the drive was going to take. She told the Uber driver, "I need to get to the airport, so I'm going to take your car and drop it off at Southwest Airlines."

It was also noted, Afkami stole the Uber driver's wallet and used a credit card for several items at a store inside the airport. According to the affidavit, Afkami spent about $120 on items that were all found in her possession.

Afkami was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

This incident prompted a warning from an attorney about the dangers of rideshares.

Attorney Quentin Brogdon said since 2015, he has received calls about scary situations involving rideshares.

"It's a pleasant fiction to think it's just the evolution of getting into a taxi. The problem is, it is very, very different. It is not a safe industry, in my opinion, for either the drivers or the passengers," Brogdon said.

He said the rideshare companies don’t take the appropriate steps to ensure both parties are safe.

"None of us would want to be paired with a violent criminal in a car late at night, but that's what often, too often happens with these rideshare companies," Brogdon said.

Uber said they are committed to continually improving the safety of the platform for all who use it. Uber’s 2019-20 safety report states 99% of all Uber rides are completed without incident, but 20 people were killed in assaults. Brogdon said the industry has the resources to fingerprint their drivers and enhance the safety measures for drivers against passengers, but they aren’t.

"They need to be held accountable by legislators and by jurors," Brogdon said.

Records show Afkami posted bond. She’s due in court January 9, 2024.