UAW president gives strike update after expanding plant targets against GM, lone automaker with no deal

The UAW president is expected to give an update on the union's strike Sunday night, a day after it targeted another auto plant for picketing as it looks for a deal with the final hold-out: General Motors.

After the union announced a tentative agreement with Stellantis Saturday evening, the pressure will be on GM to strike a deal as the only one of the Detroit Three without an official framework.

President Shawn Fain will deliver remarks at 7 p.m. via Facebook. You can watch preview coverage of the event as well as Fain's statement in the liveplayer above.

The walkout at GM's Tennessee plant could inflict additional financial pain on the automaker as the Spring Hill factory is the company's largest in North America. Four-thousand union members run the plant, which builds the company's Cadillac models.

Already the historic strike has levied billions of dollars in lost wages and unfinished vehicles at plants and parts facilities around the U.S. Before reaching a tentative deal with Ford, the number of striking union workers peaked at 46,000.

The contract with Stellantis was similar to what the UAW struck with Ford. It includes a 25% wage increase with cost-of-living allowances raising that up to a 33% compounded increase.

The deal will run through April 2028.