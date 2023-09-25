U.S. Senator John Cornyn introduces new legislation aimed at reducing fentanyl poisoning deaths

U.S. Senator John Cornyn is introducing new legislation aimed at reducing fentanyl poisoning deaths.

At a Dallas Fire-Rescue station on the east side of town, mothers like Cynthia Pursley shared their personal stories about losing a loved one to fentanyl poisoning.

"He passed away alone on the streets of San Francisco," she said. "He was robbed, and it was difficult for them to identify him.

The group Livegy was part of a fentanyl roundtable discussion hosted by Senator Cornyn.

Stats show deaths due to fentanyl poisoning have skyrocketed among young people.

In 2021, approximately 1,100 North Texans died from a fentanyl overdose.

Colin Temple is one of the lucky ones that survived.

"I was in active fentanyl addiction for two years, and it was mentally and physically addictive," he said.

His mother, Marissa Gonzalez, said she felt helpless.

"Colin passed out and fell into an unconscious state. He was unresponsive, and I called 911," she said.

To help combat the problem, Sen. Cornyn introduced the Fentanyl Safe Testing and Overdose Prevention Act.

If passed, the act would increase access to fentanyl testing strips aimed at preventing deaths from accidental fentanyl poisoning. It would also raise community awareness of fentanyl testing capabilities.

"It's going to take a multi-disciplinary approach from the supply side to the demand side, the public health side, law enforcement, first responders," Cornyn said.

In January, Dallas Fire-Rescue implemented an overdose response team consisting of a firefighter and addiction counselor who conduct follow-up visits with people who recently suffered an opioid overdose. They give the person Narcan and offer substance abuse treatment services. The program is expanding.

"What we're doing from one direction is to help solve a much larger problem and save a life here or there," said Dallas County DA John Creuzot. "And if we can do that, we're on a winning path."

The city of Dallas recently approved $146,000 to purchase Narcan for Dallas police officers to carry in their squad cars.

Pursley’s foundation, Livegy, is partnering with bars and clubs to keep a Narcan dispenser at those popular venues.