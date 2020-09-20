U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at North Texas church

article

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at a North Texas church Sunday morning.

He made the scheduled visit to Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, with his comments simulcast to the Prosper campus.

Although critics call domestic visits inconsistent with his responsibilities, Pompeo said it's important to talk about the department's mission with the American people.

His remarks Sunday morning focused on his faith.

His visit concludes a busy week of travel, including visits to several South American countries like Brazil and Colombia.