U.S. Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19

North Texas Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokeswoman said Granger was tested when she arrived in Washington D.C. for the start of the 117th U.S. Congress.

After being notified that her test was positive, Granger immediately went into quarantine.

"She is asymptomatic and feeling great! She will remain under the care of her doctor," her spokeswoman said in a statement.

Granger received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose after three or four weeks to be 95% effective.