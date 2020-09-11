U.S. Appeals court upholds Texas’ vote-by-mail law

article

A federal appeals court rejected Texas Democrats’ effort to expand voting by mail due to the pandemic.

A three-judge panel upheld the state’s law that grants an unrestricted right to vote by mail to people who are over 65.

Democrats had argued that amounted to age discrimination. The court disagreed and sent the case back to a lower court to rule on remaining arguments against the law.

Texans can also vote by mail if they have certain disabilities, are ill, will be absent from their county on election day or are in jail.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was pleased the court upheld Texas’ vote-by-mail laws.

Early voting for the November election starts on Oct. 13.