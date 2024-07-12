North Texas Vietnam war vet and POW survivor laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery

A funeral was held for a North Texas military hero who not only served but suffered as a prisoner during the Vietnam War.

Full military honors were on display Friday as retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Kenneth Cordier was interred at DFW National Cemetery for his final salute.

The heat was no concern for the huge crowd of mourners at the cemetery.

"He was an amazing man and a fabulous patriot," said his widow, Barbara Cordier. "He served his country well. He was an amazing husband and father. I mean I loved him with all my heart. He was my soulmate."

Kenneth was a North Texas resident for decades. He was born in Ohio and graduated from the University of Akron in 1960, receiving his Air Force commission.

In 1964, Kenneth began flying the Phantom 2.

Two years later on his 176th mission, he was shot down over enemy territory and became a prisoner of war.

Retired Lt. Col. Jerry Singleton shared a cell with Kenneth and other Americans in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"You've heard something about what it's like. Well, it's worse than you could ever imagine," he said. "The only reason any of us were kept alive is because they considered us to be political bargaining chips if they had to be a negotiated end to the war."

The highly decorated colonel's service did not end.

Kenneth made five return trips to Vietnam, leading former POWs back for closure and gave hundreds of presentations about life as a prisoner of war.

"It was hard times but in later life because we just went to the 15th POW reunion in Yorba Linda at the Nixon Library," said Barbara. "He would say that it was a net gain for the wonderful life that he has had since his POW days."

2,284 days.

"We are brothers in arms," Singleton said. "We have both stood face to face with the most evil enemy I've ever seen, and the Lord brought us home from it anyway."