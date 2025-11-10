TxDOT unveils plan to expand transit statewide, preparing for 40% population growth by 2050

The Brief TxDOT has released its Texas Statewide Multimodal Transit Plan 2050, focused on creating expanded transit options beyond highways to prepare for 40% population growth. The plan, called "transformative" by advocates, aims to create a statewide route and hub network connecting urban and rural areas across Texas. The announcement comes amid uncertainty for North Texas transit, as several major suburbs, including Plano and Irving, are holding special elections to potentially withdraw from DART.



TxDOT calls it a "Texas plan" not a "TxDOT plan."

The plan calls for more transportation options to connect the state of Texas and keep up with population growth.

The forward-thinking initiative comes at a time of uncertainty for public transit in North Texas, as several cities have started the process to withdraw from DART.

New Focus on Multimodal Transit

What we know:

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking at how to connect Texans beyond massive highways. The agency’s Texas Statewide Multimodal Transit Plan 2050 calls for expanded and modernized transit systems throughout the state.

TxDOT is laying out the framework now to prepare for the state's population to grow 40% by 2050.

The plan comes at a time of uncertainty for public transit in North Texas. Plano, Irving, Highland Park, and Farmers Branch approved a special election in May to give voters the choice to continue DART services.

The DART Withdrawal Context

What they're saying:

Peter LeCody is the president of the Texas Rail Advocates, a nonprofit group that supports the development of both freight and passenger rails in Texas.

"Well, if I had to describe this transit plan, the statewide plan in one word, it would be transformative," said LeCody.

He says now is the time to plan for the future and look at a long-term solution to public transit in Texas.

"We spend more money on highways than any other state in the Union, but as the highways become more expensive to build and also to maintain, what are we going to do in the future? You know, it's time to really look for a new strategy, and we've got to keep Texas moving."

LeCody's been following the updates. He says different transit options for each city might not be the better solution.

"So where you have a one seat ride now, from Plano to the airport or from Plano down to downtown Dallas, if you've got to change somewhere in between, you're going to lose probably 30 to 50% of your ridership. So I think that's something they need to look very closely at before they make a decision," he said.

Transformative Texas Strategy for the Future

Dig deeper:

TxDOT's plan calls for a statewide route and hub network to connect rural and urban areas.

The state agency also wants to identify governance gaps in routes between DFW, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, better known as the Texas Triangle.

"There's a lot of people involved in transportation planning, and so there's a lot we got to do, a lot of discussions we need to have, and that's why this plan is important, right? Because we need to have that plan in place to look to the future and give us that kind of okay. Where do we need to focus on, and what kind of gaps are there? What can we do?" asked TxDOT Media Relations Director, Adam Hammons.

What's next:

You can submit your comments online at TxDOT's website under the multimodal transit plan. They will be taking public comments until November 20, then the plan will go to the TxDOT commission for approval.