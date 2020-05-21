TxDOT reminds drivers to plan sober rides for Memorial Day Weekend

article

The Texas Department of Transportation's "Plan While You Can" campaign is reminding Texas drivers to think ahead for the upcoming holiday weekend, by making plans to find sober rides.

“The long weekend should be an enjoyable start to summer, and we understand more and more people are beginning to venture out,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “But if you plan to drink alcohol, please know it is vital that you plan ahead for a sober ride. Without a doubt, planning for a sober ride home will help prevent senseless tragedies and save lives.”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

According to the agency, 2019 had 360 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas over Memorial Day Weekend that left 16 people dead and another 34 injured. Altogether in 2019, the Austin district experienced a total of 2,349 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes resulting in 56 fatalities and 194 serious injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

TxDOT would also like to remind drivers of the financial burdens they could also face if they drive under the influence of alcohol. "Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and loss of their driver’s license," TxDOT said in a press release.

TxDOT alternatives to driving under the influence:

Advertisement