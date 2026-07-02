TxDOT launches July 4 DWI crackdown in partnership with North Texas mother

The Brief TxDOT and Texas police are ramping up efforts to identify and arrest impaired drivers through July 6 for the Fourth of July weekend. This year's "Drive Sober, No Regrets" campaign honors Carly Beatty, a 19-year-old Texas A&M student from Frisco who was killed by a drunken driver in 2019. The push comes after a deadly 2025, during which driving under the influence claimed 1,254 lives across Texas, including 258 in the DFW area alone.



A North Texas mother whose daughter was killed by a drunken driver is at the center of a new Texas Department of Transportation "Drive Sober, No Regrets" campaign.

TxDOT is ramping up enforcement efforts as drivers hit the roads for the Fourth of July weekend.

July 4 DWI Enforcement

What we know:

Ahead of this holiday weekend, TxDOT wants to get out a sobering message. Police across the state are ramping up efforts to identify and arrest impaired drivers through July 6.

Local perspective:

This year’s "Drive Sober, No Regrets" campaign honors Carly Beatty, a 19-year-old Texas A&M student who died near College Station in 2019. An intoxicated driver crashed into her as she was walking home with two friends.

"She was amazing. I called her my sunshine girl because wherever she went she had a smile on her face. She was kind, considerate, genuine. She really had compassion for people. She had a passion for animals. Since the time she was 3, she told everyone she wanted to be a veterinarian," said Beatty’s mom, Sue. "There’s no drink. There’s no celebration. There’s no night out that is worth living with regret for the rest of your life."

Sue Beatty, who lives in Frisco, founded the nonprofit Carly’s Way in 2019 to fulfill her daughter’s vision for helping animals. It supports area animal shelters and also raises awareness about the impact of impaired driving.

By the numbers:

TxDOT said 1,254 people died on Texas roads in 2025 because someone chose to drive under the influence.

In the Dallas and Fort Worth areas alone, 258 people died last year at the hands of intoxicated drivers. That is nearly one death for every weekday of the year.