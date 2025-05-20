Dallas police, TxDOT stepping up 'Click it or Ticket' enforcement

article

The Brief Texas law enforcement is stepping up seat-belt enforcement for the Memorial Day weekend, with nearly 4 million Texans expected to travel. Drivers and passengers caught without seat-belts face fines of up to $250; children under 8 or less than 4'9" must be in a child or booster seat. The "Click It or Ticket" campaign, now in its 23rd year, is credited with saving over 8,200 lives in Texas.



As nearly 4,000,000 Texans prepare to travel this Memorial Day weekend, TxDOT, along with local police agencies, will be stepping up enforcement of the state's seat-belt law.

Drivers and passengers face fines of up to $250 if they are not properly restrained.

In Dallas alone last year, 416 people who failed to wear seat-belts were killed or seriously injured.

While not buckling up may seem like a victimless crime, TxDOT says it is far from that.

TxDOT says under Texas law, children who are under 8 years old or less than four feet nine inches tall need to be in a child's seat or a booster seat.

What they're saying:

James Spencer, assistant chief with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, says unbuckled passengers don't just hurt themselves.

"If you are in a crash not wearing a belt you might be thrown into other passengers with a frightening force," said Spencer.

Chief Spencer says officers would much rather give unbuckled drivers and passengers tickets for up to $250 than to see them after it is too late.

"It could be mind-altering, paralyzed, whether legs down, neck down. Now your whole life has changed. Wheelchair. Now it not only affects your life but others," said Spencer. "You have to do due diligence and advise passengers to put their seat-belts on if you want to ride in this car."

Dallas police assistant chief Catrina Shead says law enforcement will be actively looking for violators through June 1.

"We will watch cars drive by. When they drive by without a seat-belt, we will stop them," said Shead. "We are not here to be an aggressive enforcement arm, but to show care for you."

Sergeant Boyer's story

Sergeant Caleb Boyer with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Southeast Texas says he is one who had to learn the hard way two years ago.

"I was dispatched to an emergency call… My vehicle went off a highway, hit a culvert and went airborne before landing. Rolled over twice, I was not wearing a seat-belt. I was ejected from my patrol car and thrown several feet," said Boyer. "I sustained serious injuries to the whole left side of my body, and lost part of my left leg."

Big picture view:

The Click it or Ticket campaign is now in its 23rd year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates it's saved more than 8,200 lives in Texas alone.