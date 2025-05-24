'Big ol' animal' fossils could slow Texas road construction

Recent archaeological excavations at a highway construction site in West Texas have uncovered the fossilized remains of "megafauna," according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to TxDOT, there's a possibility the dig could be the "first of its kind" for the department if certain ancient evidence is found.

Ice Age fossils found at highway dig

TxDOT says megafauna remains are not uncommon for the area, in Lubbock, which is in a region that's home to many remnants of Ice Age lakes called "playas."

During construction for Loop 88, TxDOT contracted a process called staged mitigation for the area, in which archaeologists search for human artifacts near animal remains. Artifacts could include ancient tools or evidence of work, like spear points or chipped stone.

So far, it's been confirmed that the remains of giant ground sloths were found, and scientists are working to determine whether other animals are included in the discovery.

TxDOT, consulting archaeologists and the Museum of Texas Tech University are working together to prepare, identify and house the specimens.

Fossils and Loop 88 timeline

While other staged mitigation sites have discovered Ice Age human/animal interactions, a TxDOT site has yet to do so. Evidence of such an interaction would be the first of its kind for the department.

TxDOT says their design plans are received far in advance, allowing for things like excavations to be conducted without interfering with a project's timeline. Loop 88 in particular is well ahead of its construction timeline, they say, and the dig is not expected to disrupt progress.

That said, if human artifacts are found, TxDOT will have to address construction impacts on the site to comply with state and federal law. If it's found to be a pre-human site, however, TxDOT says they will not recommend further work and will proceed with construction.

What they're saying:

The department says they often take steps like these to preserve the areas where they construct roadways.

"Excavation is one of many steps TxDOT can take prior to road construction to ensure that Texas history is preserved," said Cultural Resources Section Director Rebekah Dobrasko.

Chris Ringstaff, a project planner with TxDOT's environmental affairs division, spoke about the fossils found so far.

"We know we’ve found giant ground sloth by its distinctive tooth," Ringstaff said. "Whether all the bones are giant ground sloth or there are different animals such as mammoth or mastodon, we’re not sure. Paleontologists will give us positive identification."

"We’re here to get the road built," Ringstaff said of the continued construction plans. "But who doesn’t love digging up big ol’ animals?"