TxDOT to spend nearly $300 million on bike, pedestrian projects

article

The Brief TxDOT announced nearly $300 million in federal funding for 73 bicycle and pedestrian projects statewide. The Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive about $55 million, including $25 million for a DART Silver Line shared-use path. Grantees must comply with state roadway rules, including Gov. Abbott’s directive banning "political" crosswalks or markings that could risk funding.



The Texas Department of Transportation has announced nearly $300 million in funding for numerous bicycle and pedestrian projects across the state.

Among the dozens of projects, seven are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, seven in Austin and six in Houston.

TxDOT bike and pedestrian funding

The federal funding plan aims to spend a total of $284,765,200 on 73 projects across Texas.

In the DFW metroplex, a total of $54,593,400 is planned to be spent on seven projects. The vast majority of this would be spent in Dallas, the largest project of which would be $25 million for a shared use path in the third phase of the DART Silver Line Rail.

In Austin, a total of $13,660,600 would be spent on seven projects. The largest of these would be over $6 million for a shared use path for the Cape Street reconstruction project.

In Houston, a total of $13,539,200 would be spent on six projects. The largest would be nearly $4 million for Halls Bayou Greenway improvements.

‘Improving access across the state’

What they're saying:

"This significant investment will make it safer and more enjoyable for people to walk and bike in their communities while improving access across the state," Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert "Robie" Vaughn said. "By expanding transportation options, we can build more connected communities and a more connected Texas, while enhancing the quality of life for everyone."

Featured article

TxDOT funding and crosswalk controversy

Dig deeper:

In the funding proposition, it's mentioned that grantees must be in compliance with state and federal regulations for roadways, including "crosswalk standards and related directives."

This is in reference to a recent mandate from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to city governments, ordering all "political agendas" to be removed from roadways under threat of losing state and federal funding for road projects.

Dallas recently asked for an exemption to the order, citing a lack of public funds to remove the privately funded crosswalks, the protection of self-expression and no supportive data that shows the crosswalks are a public safety risk.

Related: