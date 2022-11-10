Two women with gunshot wounds found dead after Arlington house fire

article

Police say two women who had gunshot wounds were found dead at a home following a house fire in Arlington.

They say the initial call just after 5 p.m. Thursday they received related to the home on Lynn Creek Drive was about a suicidal person.

A short time after that call, a fire was reported at the home. Police found the bodies of the two women after the fire was out.

Police are investigating this as a possible murder-suicide. They are not searching for any suspects.

They have not said how the two women may be related or knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.