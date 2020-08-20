Two Texas A&M sororities under quarantine orders due to COVID-19

article

At least two sororities at Texas A&M are under chapter wide quarantine orders due to coronavirus exposure.

The university says cases were reported within Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta.

Texas A&M and the Brazos County Health District are conducting contact tracing in the sorority houses.

They health department said it’s enforcing other COVID-19 safety protocols on campus to keep the rest of the student body safe.

The school says both chapters are cooperating.