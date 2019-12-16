Two teens arrested for fatal shooting near Haltom City apartments

article

Two juvenile suspects have been arrested in the Sunday shooting death of another young man in Haltom City.

Police said two boys, ages 15 and 16, were taken into custody and being held on murder charges. Police have not said how old the victim is, only saying he was a juvenile male.

Police responded about 2 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call in the 6300 block of Baker Boulevard. Responding officers found a young man who had been shot in the abdomen near the Rio Vista Apartments. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said their investigation led to the capture of the two underage suspects, but didn’t elaborate on any details. Both teens lived in Richland Hills.

Police also said they are still working to determine the motive for the fatal shooting.

The two suspects are being held in the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.