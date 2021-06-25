Expand / Collapse search

Two people shot outside Uptown Dallas bar early Friday

DALLAS - Two people were shot outside a bar in Uptown Dallas early Friday. 

Police say a fight that began inside Clutch in the 2500 block of Cedar Springs Road moved outside about 2:15 a.m. 

An off-duty police officer found one person shot several times outside the bar. The officer did first aid until paramedics arrived.

A second person was found one block away on Routh Street with what is being called a minor injury. 

Police saw two vehicles speed away and think both were captured on security cameras.