Two killed and two injured after shootout at Fort Worth backyard gathering

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The Brief Two men were killed and two others were hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shootout at a large backyard gathering in east Fort Worth. Investigators say the shooting erupted after an argument between a man and a woman escalated into a physical fight and an exchange of gunfire between two armed men. The identities of the deceased victims and the current medical conditions of the two hospitalized survivors have not yet been released.



Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized early Sunday following a shootout at a large backyard gathering on the city's east side, police said.

Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at 3:32 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Martin Street.

Investigators learned that a fight had broken out between an adult man and an adult woman who knew each other. When a second adult man intervened, a physical altercation ensued between the two men.

Police said the confrontation escalated when both men produced firearms and exchanged gunfire. In total, four adult males sustained gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with the Fort Worth Fire Department pronounced two men dead at the scene, including the man who had intervened. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release their identities pending notification of next of kin, as well as determine the official cause and manner of death.

Two other men, including the second armed participant, were transported to local hospitals with gunshot injuries. Their current conditions remain unknown.

Authorities stressed that the investigation is ongoing and preliminary.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact detectives at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips may also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.