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Driver who stopped to help others on I-35W in Fort Worth killed in crash

By
FOX 4
Fort Worth
Updated September 18, 2026 7:08 AM CDT Published September 18, 2026 6:44 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A Good Samaritan who stopped to assist drivers involved in a minor accident on I-35W in Fort Worth was struck and killed by a passing vehicle early Friday morning.
    • All lanes of I-35W near Felix Street were closed for roughly four hours following the 2:30 a.m. incident.
    • Police have not released the victim's identity or confirmed if the driver who struck the victim has been arrested.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Part of Interstate 35W was shut down on Friday morning because of a deadly crash involving a Good Samaritan.

What we know:

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-35W near Felix Street in south Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said there was a minor accident on the highway, and another driver stopped to help the people involved in that minor accident.

A passing vehicle then hit and killed the driver who had stopped to help.

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What we don't know:

Police have not yet said whether they’ve arrested the driver who hit the victim.

No details about the victim were released. 

Big picture view:

All lanes of I-35W were shut down for about four hours early Friday morning.

The northbound lanes reopened around 6:20 a.m. and the southbound lanes reopened about 20 minutes later.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department and TxDOT traffic cameras.

Fort WorthTrafficCrime and Public Safety