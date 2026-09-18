Driver who stopped to help others on I-35W in Fort Worth killed in crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - Part of Interstate 35W was shut down on Friday morning because of a deadly crash involving a Good Samaritan.
What we know:
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-35W near Felix Street in south Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police said there was a minor accident on the highway, and another driver stopped to help the people involved in that minor accident.
A passing vehicle then hit and killed the driver who had stopped to help.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet said whether they’ve arrested the driver who hit the victim.
No details about the victim were released.
Big picture view:
All lanes of I-35W were shut down for about four hours early Friday morning.
The northbound lanes reopened around 6:20 a.m. and the southbound lanes reopened about 20 minutes later.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department and TxDOT traffic cameras.