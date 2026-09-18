Driver who stopped to help others on I-35W in Fort Worth killed in crash

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The Brief A Good Samaritan who stopped to assist drivers involved in a minor accident on I-35W in Fort Worth was struck and killed by a passing vehicle early Friday morning. All lanes of I-35W near Felix Street were closed for roughly four hours following the 2:30 a.m. incident. Police have not released the victim's identity or confirmed if the driver who struck the victim has been arrested.



Part of Interstate 35W was shut down on Friday morning because of a deadly crash involving a Good Samaritan.

What we know:

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-35W near Felix Street in south Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said there was a minor accident on the highway, and another driver stopped to help the people involved in that minor accident.

A passing vehicle then hit and killed the driver who had stopped to help.

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What we don't know:

Police have not yet said whether they’ve arrested the driver who hit the victim.

No details about the victim were released.

Big picture view:

All lanes of I-35W were shut down for about four hours early Friday morning.

The northbound lanes reopened around 6:20 a.m. and the southbound lanes reopened about 20 minutes later.