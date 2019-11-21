Two killed in shooting at Northwest Dallas motel

Two people were murdered early this morning at a motel in Northwest Dallas.

Police said it started as a fight between several people who knew each other, which led to a shooting and then a car chase.

Just before 3 a.m., police found one man who’d been shot lying in the parking lot and another man in the breezeway. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.



Police then got information that the shooter or shooters left the scene and went to another hotel -- Cole Manor on Harry Hines Boulevard.

When officers got there, they saw an SUV matching the description. The driver took off and would not stop for police.

After crashing through a fence and hitting a security guard's golf cart, the man got out of the SUV and ran in an industrial area near Mockingbird and Harry Hines.

Officers eventually caught up to him and took him into custody.

They are not calling that man a suspect at this point. They do believe he is connected but said he’s only being questioned at this time.

There may be other people they are still looking for.