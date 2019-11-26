Two killed in crash near High Five in Dallas

article

Two people were killed in a crash along the service road of Central Expressway near the High Five early Tuesday.

Dallas police said a pickup truck somehow left the lanes of the northbound service road about 4 a.m. and crashed into a one of the giant pillars of the High Five ramps.

One person was dead at the scene of the wreck and another later died at a nearby hospital.

Police do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identities of the two victims has not been made public.