Two hospitalized after shooting in Kaufman County's Arbordale Village neighborhood

article

The Brief Two people were hospitalized Saturday night following a reported shooting in a Kaufman County neighborhood. Authorities warned of a heavy police presence near Clear Dust and Boxelder drives urged residents to avoid the area. Details regarding suspects, motives, the victims' conditions, or what led to the gunfire have not yet been released.



Two people were hospitalized Saturday night following a reported shooting in Kaufman County.

Kaufman County shooting

What we know:

Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded at 8 p.m. to the Arbordale Village neighborhood, near the intersection of Clear Dust Drive and Boxelder Drive, following reports of gunfire.

According to sheriff's office officials, one victim was shot during the incident, while a second victim suffered injuries as well. Both individuals were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been publicly disclosed.

Authorities described the situation as an active investigation and warned of a continuing heavy law enforcement presence in the surrounding neighborhood. Residents were asked to stay away from the area to allow deputies and investigators to work safely.

What we don't know:

Details regarding potential suspects, motives, or the events leading up to the gunfire have not been released. Officials said additional information will be made public as the investigation proceeds.