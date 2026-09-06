Two hospitalized after shooting in Kaufman County's Arbordale Village neighborhood
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - Two people were hospitalized Saturday night following a reported shooting in Kaufman County.
Kaufman County shooting
What we know:
Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded at 8 p.m. to the Arbordale Village neighborhood, near the intersection of Clear Dust Drive and Boxelder Drive, following reports of gunfire.
According to sheriff's office officials, one victim was shot during the incident, while a second victim suffered injuries as well. Both individuals were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been publicly disclosed.
Authorities described the situation as an active investigation and warned of a continuing heavy law enforcement presence in the surrounding neighborhood. Residents were asked to stay away from the area to allow deputies and investigators to work safely.
What we don't know:
Details regarding potential suspects, motives, or the events leading up to the gunfire have not been released. Officials said additional information will be made public as the investigation proceeds.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.