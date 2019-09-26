Two exploited workers rescued from DeSoto business linked to human trafficking

Two exploited workers were rescued from a DeSoto business linked to housing human trafficking victims.

DeSoto police served a search warrant on Thursday at a business is located in the 600 block of N. Hampton Road in DeSoto after finding of some workers being sexually exploited to human trafficking. Police did not name the business.

Police say they’ve identified a possible suspect and are trying to take them into custody. Their identity was not released.

DeSoto police connected the human trafficking victims to a victim’s advocacy organization to help them return to their homes safely.

Police encourage anyone who may suspect human trafficking in their communities to reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or visit their website at www.humantraffickinghotline.org.