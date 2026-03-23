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Two airlifted after cliff jumping accident in Bosque County

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Published  March 23, 2026 9:52am CDT
Texas
FOX Local
article

(Source: Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Two cliff jumpers were airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after becoming stranded and injured on a remote rock ledge in Bosque County.
    • A massive multi-agency rescue operation used boats and backboards to lower the victims from the difficult terrain to awaiting helicopters.
    • The current medical conditions of the two individuals remain unknown following their transport by Air Evac for emergency treatment.

LAGUNA PARK, Texas - Two people were airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after an emergency cliff jumping incident left them stranded and injured on a rock ledge in Bosque County, authorities said.

Cliff jumping rescue on Lake Whitney

What we know:

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office received a report at approximately 5:03 p.m. regarding two individuals who were unable to safely exit a ledge after being injured during a jump.

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(Source: Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

Due to the difficult terrain and the severity of the injuries, deputies launched a multi-agency rescue operation. Rescuers secured both people onto backboards and carefully lowered them from the rock ledge to rescue boats waiting below.

The victims were then taken by boat to a designated landing zone and transferred to Air Evac helicopters for further medical treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office credited the successful mission to a large-scale collaborative effort involving Texas Parks and Wildlife, North Bosque EMS, Air Evac, and volunteer fire departments from Steele Creek, Lakeside, Westshore, White Bluff, and Whitney.

What they're saying:

"This successful rescue highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation and rapid response in emergency situations," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

Texas