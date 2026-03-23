Two airlifted after cliff jumping accident in Bosque County

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The Brief Two cliff jumpers were airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after becoming stranded and injured on a remote rock ledge in Bosque County. A massive multi-agency rescue operation used boats and backboards to lower the victims from the difficult terrain to awaiting helicopters. The current medical conditions of the two individuals remain unknown following their transport by Air Evac for emergency treatment.



Two people were airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after an emergency cliff jumping incident left them stranded and injured on a rock ledge in Bosque County, authorities said.

Cliff jumping rescue on Lake Whitney

What we know:

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office received a report at approximately 5:03 p.m. regarding two individuals who were unable to safely exit a ledge after being injured during a jump.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Source: Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

Due to the difficult terrain and the severity of the injuries, deputies launched a multi-agency rescue operation. Rescuers secured both people onto backboards and carefully lowered them from the rock ledge to rescue boats waiting below.

The victims were then taken by boat to a designated landing zone and transferred to Air Evac helicopters for further medical treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office credited the successful mission to a large-scale collaborative effort involving Texas Parks and Wildlife, North Bosque EMS, Air Evac, and volunteer fire departments from Steele Creek, Lakeside, Westshore, White Bluff, and Whitney.

What they're saying:

"This successful rescue highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation and rapid response in emergency situations," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.