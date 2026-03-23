Two airlifted after cliff jumping accident in Bosque County
LAGUNA PARK, Texas - Two people were airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after an emergency cliff jumping incident left them stranded and injured on a rock ledge in Bosque County, authorities said.
Cliff jumping rescue on Lake Whitney
What we know:
The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office received a report at approximately 5:03 p.m. regarding two individuals who were unable to safely exit a ledge after being injured during a jump.
(Source: Bosque County Sheriff's Office)
Due to the difficult terrain and the severity of the injuries, deputies launched a multi-agency rescue operation. Rescuers secured both people onto backboards and carefully lowered them from the rock ledge to rescue boats waiting below.
The victims were then taken by boat to a designated landing zone and transferred to Air Evac helicopters for further medical treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.
The Sheriff’s Office credited the successful mission to a large-scale collaborative effort involving Texas Parks and Wildlife, North Bosque EMS, Air Evac, and volunteer fire departments from Steele Creek, Lakeside, Westshore, White Bluff, and Whitney.
What they're saying:
"This successful rescue highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation and rapid response in emergency situations," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.