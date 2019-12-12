Two 16-year-olds charged with starting a riot in connection with evacuation at Town East Mall

article

Mesquite police arrested two 16-year-olds and charged them with starting a riot that led to Town East Mall being evacuated after reports of shots fired last month.

Police said there was a large fight in the food court with people throwing chairs and trash cans.

Shoppers thought they heard gunfire, and that prompted an active shooter response by police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Town East Mall temporarily evacuated, but police say no indication any shots were fired

The people who were fighting ran off before police arrived.

Officers locked down the scene until they were able to determine there was no shooting and no threat.

Police did review surveillance video, but it's not clear if that's how they identified the two suspects. The teen suspects will not be identified, but police say one is from Dallas and the other lives in Rowlett.