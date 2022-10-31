Twitter is reportedly planning to charge $20 a month for verification

That blue checkmark on Twitter accounts could start costing hundreds of dollars a year for users to keep.

New owner Elon Musk is reportedly going to start charging nearly $20 a month for the feature as part of a revamped subscription service Twitter Blue.

Musk had said in the months leading up to his purchase of the social media company that he wanted to change how Twitter verifies accounts and handles bots.

Twitter Blue is currently $4.99 a month. A report in the Verge said that the subscription would rise to $19.99 a month.

Existing verified users would have 90 days to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue after its launch or they would lose their check marks.

In a tweet on Sunday, Musk said changes were coming: "The whole verification process is being revamped right now".

Musk took control of Twitter last week and immediately ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s top lawyer. The world's richest man paid $44 billion for the company. He's wants to increase revenue at the company.