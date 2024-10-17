Twice-deported Honduran ringleader of burglary crew sentenced to 37 years

article

A 30-year-old Honduran man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison after being convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity in North Texas, which is a first-degree felony.

District Attorney Greg Willis says Sergio Cardenas-Salinas led an organized criminal operation responsible for a series of high-profile home burglaries in Collin County.

Ten residents in Plano, Prosper and McKinney were targeted and burglarized between July 16 and Sept. 5, 2023. The burglars were searching for gold, jewelry and cash. The Plano Police Department's investigation led to a vehicle linked to the suspects involved. Police tracked the vehicle, which led to the arrest of nine others.

The burglary ring consisted of people from Guatemala, Honduras and Venezuela. All of them were based in Houston. They specifically targeted people of Asian, South Asian and Middle Eastern descent. Investigators believe the burglars thought those communities kept large amounts of cash and valuables in their homes.

Plano Police gathered evidence linking Cardenas-Salinas and his crew to the burglaries.

Cardenas-Salinas, a Honduran citizen, was deported twice from the United States for illegal entry.

He pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. The crime is punishable by five to 99 years, or life in prison. A jury determined his 37-year sentence.

Cardenas-Salinas was previously convicted for attempted deadly conduct and was sentenced to six months in state prison.

"Collin County will not tolerate criminal illegal aliens targeting our law-abiding citizens," said District Attorney Greg Willis. "Cardenas-Salinas had no right to be in this county, let alone this country. This lengthy prison sentence sends a clear message: we will protect our community from those who come here to commit crimes."