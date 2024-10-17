Expand / Collapse search

Twice-deported Honduran ringleader of burglary crew sentenced to 37 years

By
Published  October 17, 2024 11:31am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
article

Sergio Cardenas-Salinas

McKINNEY, Texas - A 30-year-old Honduran man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison after being convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity in North Texas, which is a first-degree felony. 

District Attorney Greg Willis says Sergio Cardenas-Salinas led an organized criminal operation responsible for a series of high-profile home burglaries in Collin County. 

Ten residents in Plano, Prosper and McKinney were targeted and burglarized between July 16 and Sept. 5, 2023. The burglars were searching for gold, jewelry and cash. The Plano Police Department's investigation led to a vehicle linked to the suspects involved. Police tracked the vehicle, which led to the arrest of nine others.

Related

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes
article

Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage.

The burglary ring consisted of people from Guatemala, Honduras and Venezuela. All of them were based in Houston. They specifically targeted people of Asian, South Asian and Middle Eastern descent. Investigators believe the burglars thought those communities kept large amounts of cash and valuables in their homes. 

Plano Police gathered evidence linking Cardenas-Salinas and his crew to the burglaries. 

Cardenas-Salinas, a Honduran citizen, was deported twice from the United States for illegal entry. 

He pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. The crime is punishable by five to 99 years, or life in prison. A jury determined his 37-year sentence.

Featured

Frisco police searching for suspects in bizarre jewelry thefts
article

Frisco police searching for suspects in bizarre jewelry thefts

At least four similar incidents have been reported to Frisco police in the last three months.

Cardenas-Salinas was previously convicted for attempted deadly conduct and was sentenced to six months in state prison.

"Collin County will not tolerate criminal illegal aliens targeting our law-abiding citizens," said District Attorney Greg Willis. "Cardenas-Salinas had no right to be in this county, let alone this country. This lengthy prison sentence sends a clear message: we will protect our community from those who come here to commit crimes."